Man gives triple talaq to wife over carrom board

A woman is Rajasthan’s Baran district was given triple talaq by her husband after she allegedly refused to take a carrom board from him for their son. Shabroonnisha, 24, currently lives at her parents’ home as she has filed a domestic violence case against her Husband Shakil Ahmed, police said.

In the complaint, Shabroonnisha, a resident of Anta town in Baran, alleged her husband Shakil Ahmed had stopped her on the way and offered the carrom board for their son, who lives with the mother.

When Shabroonnisha refused, Ahmed, in a fit of rage, pronounced talaq on her thrice, said Station House Officer, Anta police station, Roop Singh.

The couple has appeared in a court for hearing of the case.

On July 30, Parliament had approved a legislation criminalising the practice of triple talaq, which allows a man to divorce his wife by repeating the word “talaq” three times.

Singh said Ahmed was booked under the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019, but he was not arrested.

An investigation in the case is going on, the SHO said.

It is the fifth case of triple talaq in the Kota region since the enactment of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act.