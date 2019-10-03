National Security Adviser Ajit Doval meets Abu Dhabi’s crown prince

Ajit Doval, the National Security Adviser has visited UAE. Ajit Doval has held meeting with Abu Dhabi’s crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Doval offered condolences over the demise of his uncle Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Kebti. The UAE government sources informed that the meeting was attended by members of ruling family and senior government officials.

Ajit Doval reached UAE after competing two days visit to Saudi Arabia. Doval has also met Sheikh Tanhoon Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in Al Ain.

The meeting is crucial for India as the bilateral relation with the two countries are flourishing under the NDA government. Earlier Saudi government has extended its support over the India government’s stand on Kashmir issue.