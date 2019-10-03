No clean chit to doctor Kafeel Khan yet,says Govt official

Just a week after absolving paediatrician Kafeel Khan of any criminal negligence in children’s deaths at BRD Medical College of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday took a u-turn in the matter and said that Kafeel Ahmed Khan has not been given a clean chit in the matter yet.

While speaking to media, UP Principal Secretary Medical Education, Rajnish Dube said, “Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan hasn’t been given clean chit by the govt. A probe is still underway against him in 7 charges.”l