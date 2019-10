‘Not going to Pakistan,Manmohan Singh won’t go either’:Says Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh made it clear that he will not be going to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor. The senior Congress Leader said this on Thursday. Amarinder Singh also indicated that former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh will also not attend the event.

“There is no question of me going to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well,” Captain Amarinder said.

Earlier today, Captain Amarinder invited the former Prime Minister to attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th Prakash Purab next month.

Pakistan government had extended an invitation to Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor to be held on November 9. Congress sources had said his not likely to accept the invitation.

The corridor will connect Kartarpur Sahib with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.