Sharjah Police advises to keep Keep wallets in the front pockets: Know the reason

The Sharjah police has issued a warning for citizen on Thursday. The warning issued through the social media urged people especially males to keep their wallets in their front pockets.

The warning states that males who keep their wallets in their back pockets will become an easy prey to pick pockets. The Sharjah police has warned that it is easier pic pockets to steal the wallets that are kept in the back pocket. The police advised to to keep the wallets in the front pocket.