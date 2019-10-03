Thai province declared a rabies epidemic zone

Nonthaburi Province in eastern Thailand is declared a rabies epidemic zone by the Thai Department of Livestock Development.

The announcement bans movement of dogs, cats and animal carcasses without permission and violators will face 2 years in jail or a fine of 40,000 baht(Approx:1L rupee). Rabies outbreak was first noticed at Talad Kwan sub-district of the province a few days ago.

Authorities have issued a civil circular to inform if any animal dies suspiciously and to bring pets for a free vaccination.