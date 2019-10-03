This TikTok star gets BJP ticket for assembly elections

TikTok star Sonali Phogat has been fielded as a BJP candidate for the upcoming Haryana assembly election. Phogat will contest against Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Haryana.

BJP has nominated Surendar Rana from Naraingarh, Pramod Viz from Panipat City, Nirmal Choudhary from Ganaur and Meena Narwal from Kharkhauda.

Dudram Bishnoi has been nominated from Fatehabad seat, Shashiranjan Parmar from Tosham and Laxman Yadav from Kosli.

Others named in the list include Sunil Musepur (Rewari), Sudhir Singla (Gurgaon) and Deepak Mangla (Palwal).

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

The politics of Adampur, mainly in the assembly polls, is dominated by the Bishnoi family.

The constituency is largely located along the Haryana-Rajasthan border.