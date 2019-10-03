Typhoon Mitag sweeps across S.Korea killing Six

Six people were killed when typhoon Mitag swept across South Korea on Thursday, South Korea’s government said.

Mitag, the 18th typhoon this year, brought heavy rains in southern parts of the country. As of 0130 GMT, the toll was six dead and four injured, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said. Some of the six were crushed underneath collapsed structures and others were drowned, it said.

More than 100 houses and other private structures were flooded, with more than 1,500 evacuating their homes in advance in the southeast regions, the ministry said.