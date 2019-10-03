Underworld don’s brother to contest assembly election

The younger brother of dreaded underworld don Chotta Rajan will contest this assembly election. Deepak Nikalje, the younger brother of Chotta Rajan has got election ticket to contest. He has been provided candidate ship by Republican Party of India (RPI). RPI is an ally of ruling NDA.

Deepk will contest from Phalthan assembly constituency in the western Maharashtra. RPI under the leadership of union minister Ramdas Athavale has given 6 seats by BJP. Deepak Nikalje has earlier also contested assembly elections. He has contested in the Chemboor assembly constituency but failed.

Chotta Rajan has been jailed for many crimes after he was arrested from Thailand. The elections for Maharashtra assembly will be held at October 21.