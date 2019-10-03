You will get Dh2,000 fine, 12 black points for this traffic offence in UAE

You will get UAE Dirham 2000 fine and 12 black points for riding a noisy vehicle in UAE. This was informed by the Abu Dhabi police.

The Abu Dhabi police on Wednesday shared a video on social media in which they urged the drivers to avoid driving noisy vehicles on road. The police informed driving nosily vehicles on road may disturb elderly persons and children. It will cause difficulty to the residents. And any one found violating this will be fined Dh.2000 and 12 black points.

The video message is a part of social media campaign of UAE police to educate drivers, residents and pedestrians about road safety.