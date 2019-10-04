This actor to play MGR in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Jayalalithaa biopic ‘Thalaivi’

The bio-pic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister Dr.J.Jayalalitha has been announced earlier. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will play the role of the former South-Indian film actress Jayalaitha in the film.

Now the makers film has revealed that Aravind Swami will play the role of MGR , the legendary former chief minister of the state. MGR, the first superstar of the Tamil film industry has been the founder of AIADMK and was the mentor of Jayalaitha in the politics.

MGR and Jayalaitha has acted in 28 film in between 1965 nad 1973 and all the films were super hits.

The film directed by A.L.Vijay will start shooting from November first week. Aravind Swamy will join the set on November 15.