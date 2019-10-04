$5M Solid Gold toilet bowl stolen from Blenheim Palace UK, 66 year old arrested

An 18-carat solid gold toilet was stolen overnight from Winston Churchill’s birthplace, Blenheim Palace in the UK.

The golden loo throne named hilariously as ‘America‘ was designed by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, had been plumbed in and was available for visitors to use. Any one who enters the Palace now functioning as an art gallery would be given three minutes to test out the golden throne. The expensive 18K commode was installed on a wooden floor and the theft left considerable flood damage to the building.

The incident happened two weeks before and the police had nabbed a 66-year-old second man on suspicious grounds and later released on bail.