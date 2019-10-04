After hearing this question, Pakistan Foreign Minister looses cool

Pakistan government has been humiliated after its all attempts to internationalize the Jammu and Kashmir issue has failed.The social media is flooded with trolls attacking Pakistan premier Imran Khan and his colleagues for their words and deeds on Kashmir issue.

Adding to this now Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has lost his cool after a question to name the nations who had supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

In a talk show on Channel Express News, a Pakistan TV channel Oureshi was asked the question. Qureshi had repeatedly endorsed Pakistan Premier Imran Khan’s statement that 58 countries had supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

” On whose agenda are you working? Are you going to tell me or decide which countries have or have not supported Pakistan at the UN? You may write whatever you want”, Qureshi said in the TV show.