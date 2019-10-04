Amendment that Allows Non-Muslims to Become Prime Minister in Pakistan: This is How Imran Khan Govt Responded

A character study of Pak Prime minister Imran Khan in the light of his recent activities would reveal some serious contradictions and inconsistencies. He would speak at length for the Muslims in Kashmir but will turn a blind eye to all that the torture Muslims have to face in China. He glorifies the ideals of secularism while not paying attention to the problems of the minority of his own country. On Tuesday, Imran scored another black mark, as his government rejected a bill that would have allowed a non-Muslim to become President or Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic.

Naveed Aamir Jeeva, a Christian lawmaker from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) introduced a bill in the lower house of the Pakistan Parliament. He wanted an amendment to Article 41 and Article 91 of the Constitution of Pakistan to let non-Muslims have a shot at holding the top posts of the country, but the National Assembly rejected the bill with a majority.