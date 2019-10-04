Ceasefire violations by Pakistan at a 5-year-high in 2019

As per data released by Defence ministry the ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir has touched a record five year high in 2019.

The Pakistan Army had violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir in 2225 times till October 2, 2019. In 2018, the ceasefire violations by Pakistan was 1629.

As per Indian Army, the Pakistan forces violates ceasefire for helping militants to infiltrate to India. The Indian Army has given befitting reply to each and every ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

The data released by the Indian army there have been 123 terrorist initiated incidents along the line of control. In 2018 it was 318 incidents. The Army has neutralized 140 militants till October this year. This was 254 in 2018.