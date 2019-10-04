Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the Forex market, the domestic currency has appreciated against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. The Indian rupee has rose against the US dollar as the Reserve bank of India has announced the lending policy.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee has opened strong at 70.82 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has trading at 70.89 lowering by 2 paise against the US dollar as the trading progressed.

The Indian rupee has settled trading on Thursday at 70.87 against the US dollar.