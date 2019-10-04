Heavy Rain and Floods : Narendra Modi Govt Releases Rs 400 Crore Relief Package

With floods creating havoc in Bihar and over 73 lost lives in Bihar floods, the Narendra Modi government on Friday approved the advance release of the second instalment of Centre’s share of SDRF amounting to Rs 213.75 crore. Apart from this, the Centre also approved the advance release of Rs 400 crores for Bihar and Rs 1200 crores for Karnataka from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) ‘on account basis’.

Announcing the relief package for the two flood-affected states, the Centre stated that the flood-affected people. According to reports, torrential rain that took place between September 27 and September 30 in Bihar, due to which flood-like situation in 15 districts of the state took place.