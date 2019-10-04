Heavy rain in Hyderabad, Two-storey building collapses.

Following the ongoing incessant rains over Hyderabad, a two-storey building collapsed at Goshamahal locality on October 2. The building’s ground floor collapsed after which the 1st floor of the building was left-leaning on the surrounding homes. Fortunately, the occupants of the ground floor had vacated the building earlier, hence, no injuries have been reported.

Locals claim that continued construction around the building and recent bouts of heavy rain had weakened the 60-year-old structure.