Heavy Rain in UAE ;  weather alert issued

Oct 4, 2019, 07:02 pm IST
Heavy rainfall has hit parts of UAE on Friday afternoon.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), rainfall had hit Maleha and Al Fili in Sharjah.


The Met department also issued a weather alert for Friday evening.

