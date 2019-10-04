“Hindi is a little child in diapers“, says Kamal Hassan

Digging at union Home Minister Amit Shah, the actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has said that ‘Hindi language is a little child in diapers’.

” Hindi is a little child in diapers. Compared to Tamil, Sanskrit and Telugu, Hindi is still a young language. It is not with derision that I say this. I say with compassion that we have to take care of the language but it should nopt be imposed or stuffed down our necks”, said Kamal Hassan.

Earlier reacting to Amit Shah’s proposal to ‘one language, one nation’ policy Kamal Hassan has claimed that imposition of Hindi will lead to a bigger protest even bigger than the ‘jalliketu protest’.

” We have said it before and we will say it again, the Tamil language is our people pride and we will fight for its. The unity in diversity is the promise we made when we made India into a republic. We cannot change it. Now no Shah, Sultan or Samrat should go back on their promise. We respect all languages but our mother language will always be Tamil”, said Kamal Hassan earlier.