Hisbul Mujahiddin militants arrested

Four Islamic militants belonging to banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahidheen has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir.The militants were arrested from Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested militants were identified as Farookh Bhat, Manzoor Ghani, noor Muhammed Malik nad Masood. Till now around 16 terrorists were arrested from Kishtwar districts by National Investigation Agency (NIA). Hizbul is trying to strengthen its network in Doda, Kishthwar districts. These areas were earlier were strongholds of the Islamist terrorists groups.

Terrorists were eliminated from the districts around 10 years ago. The districts has been declared as terrorism free over a decade ago. Hizbul militants returned to the area by killing BJP-RSS leaders in last November. But the security forces has killed the master brain behind the murder Osama last day.