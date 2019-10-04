IAF releases Balakot Airstrikes promotional video : Watch Here

e Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday released a promotional video showing the story of the Balakot airstrikes conducted by the IAF pilots across the Line of Control on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps. The video was released by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Bhaduria at the annual Air Force Day press conference.

The video is not showing the actual footage of the airstrikes. The voiceover featuring in the video talks about the Pulwama attack in which 40 Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred. In the video, visuals of IAF pilots in a briefing room were used. In one of the sequences, IAF planes were seen approaching their target to drop bombs.