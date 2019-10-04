IF there is a Nuclear War Between India and Pakistan, How Many Would Die? This Report Will Shock You

War is never a good solution for problems and should always be kept as a final resort. Post the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, there are a lot of talks about a war between India and Pakistan and some of the top leaders of Pakistan have been boasting about their nuclear might, although the Indian army is far stronger in comparison. A report has now emerged where a study by researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder and Rutgers University examined how a nuclear war between India and Pakistan would have long-standing consequences to the entire planet.

The study says that a nuclear war between India and Pakistan could kill 50-125 million people, in less than a week. The numbers are higher than the death toll during six years of World war 2. Such an event would also trigger a global climate catastrophe, say the researchers.

It is understood that by 2025 India and Pakistan might possess more than 200 nuclear warheads, where currently they have about 150.

“An India-Pakistan war could double the normal death rate in the world,” said Brian Toon, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.