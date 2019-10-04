Indians did not need visa to visit these countries: see full list

A happy news for all the Indians who were wishing to go for an international trip. To visit 25 countries in the world an Indian citizens did not need a visa. And also for an Indian citizen around 39 countries provide visa on arrival.

Indian passport has bettered its position on the passport index. Indian has jumped 10 positions to reach at 67 from 77. The passport index is prepared based on the Human Development Index of United Nations Development Programme(UNDP).

Indians need visa to visit 134 nations in the world. UAE is in the number one position in passport index. An UAE citizen can visit 167 nations without a visa. Germany is ranked second, followed by France and USA.

Indian citizen can visit Mauritius, Fiji, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Nepal, Cook islands, Ecuador, Bhutan, Samoa, Dominica,Macau Saint Kitts,Micronesia,Vanuatu, El Salvador, Singapore, Turkey,Grenada,Haiti,Senegal,Trinidad and Tobago and Seychelles.