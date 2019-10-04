Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is at UAE and here is his Purpose of Visit

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is at U.A.E to attract investors to Kerala. He along with his wife Kamala, reached Dubai airport at Dubai on an Air India flight from Delhi yesterday evening.

Kerala C.M and his wife were received at the airport by Consulate General Vipul, Principal Secretary Dr. Ilangovan Norka roots chairman M.A Yusuf Ali, protocol officers, etc.

The decision is to take investment from the Malayali diaspora everywhere. He will also participate in a meeting of the newly formed Overseas Keralites Investment Company.