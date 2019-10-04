Kuwait issues travel warning: Details inside

The Kuwait government has issued an advisory for its citizens. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Kuwait has urged all its citizens not to travel to the Republic of Iraq. The warning was issued as the current security condition of Iraq is not better.

The Ministry also asked all its citizens who were presently is in at Iraq to leave the country immediately. This for their own security and safety. The warning also asked all Kuwait citizens to keep away from unrest and rioting spots. The warning also urged all Kuwait citizens to follow the instructions of local authority.