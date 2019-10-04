Malayali actor bags international award for acting

Malayalam actor Jayasurya has bagged an international award for acting. The Malayalam actor has won the best actor award in the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati. Jayasurya was selected as the best actor for his versatile performance as a trans-gender in the Malayalam film ‘Njan Marykutty’.

Around 500 Indian films were were selected in the competition section. Apart from Indian films, films from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan were also in the competition section.

” So Happy and Proud to share that I have been selected as the ‘ Best Actor ‘ For the Indian Film Festival Cincinnati (USA), for the Movie “Njan Mary Kutty” – one of the toughest and most challenging characters in my career. Thank you my dear Ranjith sankar and the entire cast and crew, my Marykuttees and all of you”, the actor wrote on Facebook.