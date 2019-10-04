Pakistan Media Gets into the Nerves of Pak Minister With this Question on Kashmir

It only took one question from Pakistan media for Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to lose his cool and turn against them. He just had to name the 58 countries that Pak P.M Imran Khan said backed

Pakistan in the Kashmir issue.

It was during a talk show on Pakistan TV channel Express-News, where the question was thrown at him. Khureshi had endorsed Khan’s claim that Pakistan had the backing of 58 countries in their stand on Kashmir.

On whose agenda are you working? Are you going to tell me or decide which countries have or have not supported Pakistan at the UN?You may write whatever you want” he said in anger.

Khureshi was then told that he had made a tweet on the issue, and he challenged the media to show him the tweet.

“No! No! Show me the tweet I have written, not what Prime Minister Khan has written. You have said my tweet… show that to me. I want my tweet.” he said.

The media soon dug up his old weet, but that did not force him to give a convincing explanation at all.