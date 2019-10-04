Pakistan Supreme court seeks report on the security of Minorities,special bench for minority rights

The Supreme court of Pakistan had decided to form a three-judge special bench for the protection of minority rights and the promotion of a culture of religious and social tolerance. The decision follows the 2014 implementation of the minority security act.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Thursday referred the matter to Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa for his consideration to constitute the implementation bench. The bench had also asked the federal and provincial governments to furnish before the court monthly reports highlighting steps taken to ensure the rights of the minorities.