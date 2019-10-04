PM Narendra Modi has become one of the powerful leaders of the world,says  J P Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda Friday said that US President Donald Trump joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a programme in Houston recently signalled to the world that Modi has become one of the powerful leaders in the world.

Nadda said that Modis dynamic leadership during the past over five years has also shown to the world that he has become one of the powerful global leaders.

When American President Donald Trump broke protocol and joined Modiji in the Howdy Modi programme held recently in Houston, it sent out a signal to the world that the president of a powerful country follows Modijis developmental programmes, Nadda said .

Addressing a BJP workers’ programme, Nadda said the Modi government has helped fulfil farmers requirements, taken steps in the health sector and development of connectivity net-works.

With strong policies, India will achieve USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, the former health minister said.

On Jammu and Kashmir, Nadda said that the abrogation of Article 370 will help the people of the state to enjoy benefits other people of the country are getting through the developmental programmes.

He also praised the Modi government for scrapping triple talaq which, he said, will help Muslim women to join in progressive programmes.