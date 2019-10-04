Rs 4700 crore worth of gold found from Chinese Communist party leader’s home

A powerful Communist official in China is suspected to have received 13.5 tonnes of gold and £30 billion cash in bribes.Thousands of golden bars and bricks were discovered at the leader’s home during a raid by corruption inspectors earlier this month.Their value could be worth up to £520 million, according to international trading prices.

Zhang Qi, 58, who was a top official in the province of Hainan has been sacked.

In addition to the gold, inspectors discovered 268 billion yuan (£30 billion) in suspected bribes on the man’s account, according to reports.He was also thought to have received multiple luxurious villas as perks.

If Mr Zhang’s alleged corruption turns out to be true, he would have been richer than Jack Ma, the wealthiest man in China worth $37 billion (£30 billion) according to Forbes.Mr Zhang was the secretary of the Communist Party Committee of Haikou, the provincial capital city of Hainan with a population around nine million people.

He had equal power as the city’s mayor, according to the ranking of Chinese Communist party officials.He was also a member of the Standing Committee of Hainan Province.

He has been stripped of both titles by the Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.