SBI Manager and messenger booked for Rs 5.36 crore fraud

CBI booked a relationship manager and messenger for causing Rs 5.36-crore loss to the bank.

Former relationship manager at SBI’s Parishram Bhavan branch(RMME), Hyderabad Mr.Abdul Rawoof Pasha and T Lakshminarayana a messenger and two partners of NAR Traders are the accused. The CBO took action after receiving a complaint raised by Usha Shankar, regional manager at SBI, Himayath Nagar region. The complainant alleged that Pasha, during his tenure as an RMME between July 25, 2017, and December 5, 2018, colluded with Lakshminarayana and Prasad and defrauded the bank to the tune of Rs 5.36 crore.

Rawoof intentionally allowed Lakshminarayana to furnish fabricated invoices and stock statements to divert the amount from cash credit account to personal use. As a result, the account slipped into a non-performing asset (NPA) category on November 22, 2018, the CBI official said.