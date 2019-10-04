Shashi Taroor mocks Trump’s ‘Father of the Nation’ praise to Modi, read his sting

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor commenting on Trump’s flattering praise that he is the ‘Father of India’ said that the whole world knows who is the Father of India.

Speaking on an event he said the whole world is aware the father of India is Gandhi. Mr. Trump might be unaware of this. Taking a jab at PM’s unclear certificates he said -there is less clarity on the birth date of Modiji, but it should be between 1949 or 1950 and it’s worrying if the father is born after the child as India gained independence in 1947.

He also poked Trump’s mediation offer on Kasmir issue saying no mediator in Kashmir is required.