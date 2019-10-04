Tata launches Tiago Wizz in India : Price and Features

Tata Motors has launched the limited edition Tiago Wizz in India and it’s a premium edition under the Tiago portfolio. The Tiago Wizz will be available only with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and priced at ? 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The limited edition model comes with a titanium grey body colour and comes with 10 new special features to its interior and exterior.

On the outside, the Tiago Wizz comes with a black contrast roof, canyon orange grille inserts, wheels with orange accents, orange ORVMs and a badge which reads ‘Wizz’ . There are changes on the inside too and that includes Full fabric seats with orange deco-stitch, granite black inner door handle, titanium grey gear shift bezel, titanium grey air vent bezel and orange side and centre air vent ring.