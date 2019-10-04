UAE police issues advisory

The Dubai police has issued an advisory for the families that visits the beaches in the country. In a post shared on social media the police has issued the advise.
The police has asked the families not to leave their children alone and without wearing life jacket in the beaches. The message is a part of the awareness programme of Dubai Police.
” Dear beach goers, Watch your children at all times and do not allow them to swim alone and without life jacket”, Dubai police tweeted.
