“Vande Bharat Express-A big gift for Jammu and Kashmir”- Home minister Amit Shah

Flagging off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday, Union Home minister said that it is a “big gift” for Jammu and Kashmir’s development.

He also added that he has hopes that the new express train would boost religious tourism. The renowned Vaishno Devi temple is located in Katra and the new express train is expected to bring down travel time to eight hours from 12 hours. Amit Shah said Article 370 was a big hurdle for the development of Kashmir and after its cancellation, it will be one of the most developed regions.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said railways will connect the whole India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari before 15 August 2022.