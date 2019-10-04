Watch Columbian stateswoman escape police in movie style

The first Colombian politician to be jailed for buying votes escaped from prison on Tuesday after she fooled police of a toothache and escaped from the dental clinic.

Aida Merlano 43, was convicted for her ‘Sell the votes’ scheme and was sentenced to 15 years in jail. She complained of toothache last week and was permitted for a dentist appointment two days earlier. The CCTV footage in the clinic shows Aida sitting on the DEntistry chair and as the dentist left the room for fetching tools she hurriedly grabs a red strap ties it to the window and climbs down to the street.

She then fled on the back of a motorbike. Video footage of the dramatic escape shows the former congresswoman hit the ground after jumping out of the window while confused onlookers try to help. She then casually gets on the back of the bike, puts on a crash helmet handed to her by the driver – who appears to be posing as a takeaway delivery driver – and the pair speed off.

The news has sparked viral memes on social media.

