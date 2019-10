Around 350 rioters had been arrested in Ecuador following two days of protests sparked by the cancellation of fuel subsidy by President Lenin Moreno’s.

Transport unions have led the protests, joined by indigenous groups, students and other unions. On Thursday, the day fuel prices rose, masked protesters hurled stones, set up burning blockades and battled police who deployed armored cars and tear gas during the worst unrest for years in the country of 17 million people.