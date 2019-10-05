Ajith Kumar bids bye to salt-and-pepper look: See viral pics

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar who is called by his fans as ‘Thala’ is known for his salt and pepper look. He in his last many films has appeared in this salt-and- pepper look.

But now at last the mass hero of Tamil has bid by-bye to the salt and pepper look. The new look of Ajith Kumar is stunning and it has gone viral on the social media.

It is rumored that the new look is for his new film which marks the teaming up Ajith, director H. Vinodh and producer Bonney Kapoor after the success of ‘Nerkonda Paaravi’. The film is tentatively titled as ‘Thala 60’.