Benelli launches Leoncino 250 in India : Price and Features

Benelli India has announced the launch of its new neo-retro motorcycle, the Benelli Leoncino 250. Priced at ? 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the new Leoncino 250 is the smaller sibling to the Leoncino 500 which was launched in India a few months back. Customers can now book the Benelli Leoncino 250 for a fully refundable token of ? 6,000, either online or by visiting any authorised Benelli dealership. The bike is available in 4 colours – White, Grey, Red and Brown.

Powering the new Benelli Leoncino is a 249 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, engine that comes with a double overhead camshaft with 4-valves per cylinder, electronic fuel injection with a 37 mm throttle body. The motor is tuned to churn out a maximum of 25.4 bhp at 9,250 rpm and develops a peak torque of 21Nm at 8,000 rpm, while it’s mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Visually, the motorcycle borrows its design and styling cues with its elder sibling the Leoncino 500. The bike comes with a steel tube trellis frame, with a blacked-out engine and radiator. The bike also comes with a large black and silver muffler, single-piece seat, and a fully digital instrument console. Like the bigger Leoncino, the new 250 cc motorcycle also comes with the signature laser-cut Lion on the front mudguard.