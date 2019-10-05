Chief Minister’s son-in-law involved in scuffle with police : Watch Video

In a video that can prove to be a major embarrasment for Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the eldest son-in-law of the BJP leader was seen getting abusive with police officials, reported ANI.
According to a video and report in ANI, an argument broke out between police and Yediyurappa’s son-in-law named Virupaksha Yamakanamaradi. Yediyurappa’s son-in-law Virupaksha Yamakanamaradi allegedly used abusive language after police asked him to slow down his car, reported ANI.
#WATCH Belgaum: An argument broke out between police and Karnataka CM’s eldest son-in-law ( the man who gets into the car) when the latter allegedly used abusive language after police asked him to slow down his car. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/VU95gGGgfV
— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019
