Chief Minister’s son-in-law involved in scuffle with police : Watch Video

In a video that can prove to be a major embarrasment for Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the eldest son-in-law of the BJP leader was seen getting abusive with police officials, reported ANI.

According to a video and report in ANI, an argument broke out between police and Yediyurappa’s son-in-law named Virupaksha Yamakanamaradi. Yediyurappa’s son-in-law Virupaksha Yamakanamaradi allegedly used abusive language after police asked him to slow down his car, reported ANI.