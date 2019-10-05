Death toll rises to 9 in Mahananda boat tragedy

The death toll in the incident of boat capsize in Mahananda river bordering West Bengal and Bihar rose to nine on Saturday after five more bodies were recovered by rescue teams, police said.

The bodies were fished out from the river at Chanchal area of Malda district in West Bengal on Saturday morning, Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said.Out of the nine deceased, two were residents of Bihar, while seven were from West Bengal, Rajoria said.

Search and rescue operations were being carried out by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The capsized boat was not located till Saturday morning.