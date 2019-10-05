India and Bangladesh not enemies but collaborators to mutual prosperity says Piyush Ghoyal

Union Minister for Commerce, Industries and Railways, Piyush Ghoyal said that India and Bangladesh are not competitors but collaborators in mutual prosperity. Both nations are head-on to ensure a better future for their people added to the minister. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, was also present in the India – Bangladesh Business Forum meeting.

Piyush Goyal urged the Indian industry to be part of Bangladesh’s growth story with greater investment in infrastructure, technology, and energy where Bangladesh has huge potential. This will help to create a more balanced trade between the two countries added Piyush Goyal.

Bangladesh Prime Minister thanked the Government of India and Chamber of Commerce and Industry and informed three Special Economic Zones have been set up in Bangladesh for Indian investors and hoped that this will broaden the export base of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is India’s biggest trade partner in South Asia. Bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh has grown steadily over the last decade. India’s exports to Bangladesh for the financial year 2018-19 (April-March) stood at USD 9.21 billion and imports from Bangladesh for the same period stood at USD 1.22 billion.