ISRO shares images of the moon captured by Chandrayaan 2’s Orbiter

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released first high spatial resolution images of the lunar surface taken by Chandrayaan 2’s Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC). ISRO shared the close-up pictures of the moon on Twitter and detailed when the photos were taken and what exactly does it depict.

According to a post made by ISRO, the lunar images were acquired at 4:38 IST last month at 100 km altitude. It shows BOGUSLAWSKY E crater (14-kilometre diameter and 3km depth) and surroundings that lie in the southern polar region of the moon. This crater has been named after a German astronomer — Palon H Ludwig von Boguslawsky.