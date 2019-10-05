Maharashtra Assembly elections: CPM announces candidates

CPM has announced the first list of candidates for the coming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The name of eight candidates had been announced on Saturday.

The CPM in a statement said that the party aims at defeating BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. ” The main objectives of the CPI(M) in this election are– to defeat the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance; to increase the strength of the CPI(M) and other left parties and to establish a secular government in the State”, said the CPM.

CPM has fielded N.Adam from Solapur Central, J.P.Gavit from Kalwan, D.L.Karad from Nashik, Vinod Nikole from Dahanu, J.Mali from Shahada, S.Khandare from Partur, K.Bhavar from Shahpur and K.naryanan from Andheri West.

The election will be held on October 21 and counting votes will take place on October 24.