Man arested for sending threatening mails to Chief Minister

The cyber crime cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly sending threatening and derogatory emails to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The man has been taken into custody from Rajasthan, news agency ANI reported.

Last month CM Kejriwal had received two threatening and derogatory emails. The incident came to fore after Ajay Chagti, posted with the chief secretary, filed a complaint with the top cop Amulya Patnaik. ‘Chagti had given copies of two identical emails received on Kejriwal’s official email id. The sender had used derogatory language and threatened the CM of dire consequences,’ a leading daily had quoted a senior police officer as saying.

This is not the first time Delhi CM has received threatening mails. Earlier this year, on July 25 and on July 30, Kejriwal’s office had received two e-mails from an anonymous sender, allegedly threatening to kill him. Both the emails reportedly did not have any text except ‘.kill,kill,kill.’ in the subject line.

On August 9, police arrested a 28-year-old man from Mumbai’s Nala Sopara for sending multiple death threats to the Delhi CM over mail. It was reported that the man identified as Abhishek Tiwari, was not satisfied with his job of a delivery boy and wanted to to do something big to draw the public attention hence he decided to sent death threats to CM Kejriwal.