Military warning issued in UAE

A military warning has been issued in UAE. The UAE Armed Forces in a statement released on Saturday has issued the warning.

The UAE Armed Forces has informed that there will be loud noises in Ras Al Hamra as the rehearsals for the 6th edition of union Fortress begins in the emirate. The loud noises include those of helicopters, fighter planes, armored personnel carriers and speedboats.

The advisory also instructed that approaching the rehearsal site or taking pictures is prohibited.

The Union Fortress displays the expertise of the Armed Forces. It showcases the readiness, spirit and professionalism. The 6th edition of the event will be held on November 1.And it is the biggest ever public demonstration of the UAE military.