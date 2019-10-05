Mysterious deaths in Koodathayi found to be calculated serial killings, Plot unfurls as Police arrests close relative

Mysterious deaths of 6 members in a family turned out to be well-planned murder. The killings happened in a span of 14 years inbetween 2002 and 2015. All the deaths happened in a similar manner which made suspicion loom in the air. The first death was in 2002 when Annamma collapsed suddenly and died in a short time. Starting there Tom Thomas, Mathew Machadi, Sili, Alphonsa and Roy Thomas died after suddenly collapsing to ground.

Yesterday the graves were opened and specimens of mortal remain where examined by forensic experts. The examination proved that all the specimens contained traces of Cyanide. The younger son of Tom and Annamma, Rojo had filed a complaint suspecting murder haunting his family and the Crime Branch took over the case months before. Foul play was suspected when Jolly, wife of the deceased Roy made moves to take over the family property by forging fake documents. On investigation, it was also found that all the six ate mutton soup minutes before there death.

The case met a turning point when the crime branch questioned Shaju who owns a Jewellery shop conceded to provide Pottasium Cyanide to Jolly. Potassium Cyanide is used for gold electroplating by jewelers and Shaju had it in his stock. Police took Jolly to custody on Saturday at 10:30 am and is now being questioned in Vadakara Police station. Shaju, the Jeweller is also taken to custody now. Police are also suspecting an affair between the two alleged Jolly and Shaju.