NIA files chargesheet against 7 people in Kerala

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet naming seven persons in the ISIS Wandoor case before a special court here. The chargesheet has named Shaibu Nihar, 39, Muhammad Mansoor, 35, Mansoor Nittoor Veettil, 42, Shahanad, 31, Fajid Hamsa, 36, Safeer Rahman and Mukhadis, 31.

All the accused are residents of Kerala. Of them, Nihar has been arrested while others are absconding. According to an official release by the probe agency, the chargesheet has been filed under sections 120B and 125 of the Indian Penal Code besides sections 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA has revealed that the accused persons, while being in Bahrain and India, travelled or attempted to travel to ISIS/ Daish-controlled territory in Syria, for physically joining the proscribed organization and waging war on its behalf against Syria.

“Accused persons had also collected funds with the intention of facilitating their travel to the so-called Islamic State in Syria,” the NIA statement read. The investigating agency had taken over the case last year from the state police.

The case was registered at Wandoor police station in Kerala.