‘No place for former Congress president in BJP’: says Chief Minister

Giving a setback to Ashok Tanwar, the former Haryana PCC president who has resigned from the post today the BJP has said that he will not be inducted to BJP. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday made it clear that the BJP will not include Ashok Tanwar in the party.

Khattar said that the opposition was already very weak in the state and Tanwar’s resignation will weaken it further. But he also made it clear that the former Cong leader might have spoken to certain BJP leaders as he himself had said that “he was being approached by the ruling party, but we have taken a decision that we will not allow him in the BJP”.

Tanwar has resigned from the post of PCC president alleging irregularities and corruption in election ticket distribution. He had openly protested outside the Congress chief’s 10 Janpath residence on Wednesday.

Haryana assembly election will be held on October 21.